Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police will commence training of the new Police Tactical Team on Monday (today).

This was revealed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu who reaffirmed that the new Police Tactical Team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba , he noted that:” The NPF is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for the training of the Tactical TeamwhichcommencesMonday, October at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

“The IGP reiterates that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a member the new Tactical Team. He notes that the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations. The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.

“The ICRC, an independent International human rights and humanitarian support organization with over 71years experience in humanitarian services and institutional support and development, will provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training program. Specifically, they will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

“Other areas of the training programme will include modern-day police ethics and values, Intelligence-led policing, Operation planning/Tactical decision making processes, Hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc. The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.

“The IGP charges the training coordinators to ensure a diligent and timely delivery of the Tactical Team. He observes that the necessity for the immediate establishment of a new Tactical Team is in view of the need to fill voids created by the dissolution of the defunct SARS particularly during the “EMBER Month” traditionally characterized with upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

“The IGP therefore seeks the cooperation of the citizens in the ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force. He enjoins them to be patient and to believe in the reform processes which are all directed at ensuring the security, safety and rights of all”.