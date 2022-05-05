A new political movement, Action Peoples Party (APP) has birthed in Abia with the leadership vowing the party would take over power come 2023 and bring the needed change in the governance of the state.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia shortly after the inauguration of State and local government working committees, Chairman of the party, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji while underlining that the party has been in existence, said its target was to bring a turnaround in the infrastructure of the state.

Nwaji said he was worried that things were not working the way they ought to in the state, stated that APP which is the coming together of likeminds from various political parties is a platform to bring change to the state.

Nwanji said the launching of the party in the state was timely, “It’s not late, the essential point we want to prove is that people in Abia want change. This is masses oriented party. We want people to come, people of likeminds.

“People are yearning for change. We are on a membership drive. There are people already but we want more members. We want more people.

“Our desire is that everybody will come out on the day of election so that we will be able to do it through our voters card so that Abia will be properly blessed”.

He called on the people of the state to join hands with the APP to bring what he called proper change in Abia governance starting from 2023.

On where the next governor of Abia State should come from, Hon. Nwaji was emphatic it would be from Abia North, whose turn he said it was to produce the next governor for the state.