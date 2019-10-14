Moses Akaigwe

The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range, thanks to a new 2.9-litre, six-cylinder biturbo engine. The extensively reworked model now produces 440hp (324 kW), 10 per cent more power output than its predecessor with 20 per cent less displacement.

Alongside the optional Sport Chrono package, this car can sprint from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds – three tenths faster than before. The vehicle’s top speed is 270 km/h (an increase of 4 km/h). Deceleration has also been improved with the powerful Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) fitted ex works, as part of the optimised chassis.

Externally, the Macan Turbo is characterised by the styling features of the revised model generation. The new top derivative also sets itself apart thanks to unique accents such as the Turbo-specific front apron and the fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. Drivers and passengers alike benefit from the Macan’s enhanced interior, including adaptive 18-way sports seats and a BOSE® Surround Sound system.

Powerful biturbo engine with central turbo layout

The new Macan Turbo’s 2.9-litre engine, which is already used by Porsche in its Cayenne and Panamera models, is the latest-generation engine with a central turbo layout. Both exhaust turbochargers have been arranged inside the V of the cylinders, meanwhile the cooled exhaust manifold has been integrated into the cylinder head for highly efficient combustion.

The engine delivers 40 hp (29 kW) more than the 3.6-litre, six-cylinder turbo in the previous model and a maximum torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. Power transmission is provided by the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive. NEDC consumption stands at 9.8 l/100 km.

Optimised chassis with the Porsche Surface Coated Brake

The latest model in the range now comes with new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels and Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as standard to match the excellent driving dynamics. These innovative, high-performance brakes are exclusive to Porsche and, with a tungsten carbide coating on the discs, offer a faster response, less wear and up to 90 per cent less brake dust compared with conventional cast iron brakes. The high-gloss brake discs and white painted brake calipers are characteristic for PSCB and are now available as an optional extra for all other Macan models as well.

Unique design with turbo front apron and double wing at the rear

The new Macan Turbo visually demonstrates its top of the range status thanks to the exclusive front apron, with three large air intakes and high-level front lights, as well as the standard LED headlights including the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). When viewed from the side, the model sets itself apart with the 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels, Sport Design side skirts and Sport Design exterior mirrors in body colour. The specially developed fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design is typical for the Turbo derivative. Porsche vehicles are provided in Nigeria by Porsche Centre, Lagos.