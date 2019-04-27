Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has named Brig. Gen. S. Ibrahim of Nigerian Army University, Biu, as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in new postings announced yesterday.

A statement on the redeployment signed by Col. Sagir Musa, the army spokesman said Ibrahim takes over from Major Gen. S.Z. Kazaure who has been re-deployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Resource Person.

Other army personnel affected by the new postings include Brig. Gen. C.A. Bossman, who has been moved from Nigerian Army Archives to Command Schools Services as Director, Command Schools Services, Brig. Gen. E. Angaye, appointed as Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army); Brig. Gen. B.A. Tsoho from Army Headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Affairs, moved to Nigerian Army Language Institute, as Commandant; Brig.Gen. A.A. Goni, moved from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director of Information and Brig.-Gen. F.C. Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport moved to Defence Headquarters as Acting Director, Catering.

The statement said that Brig. Gen. S.S. Ibrahim is now the Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu, adding that the postings are with immediate effect.