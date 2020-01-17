The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated various projects embarked upon by the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State.

Buratai, who was on a working visit to the division’s headquarters at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, also inspected ongoing projects. The projects included a 54-million litre integrated water project, 3 Division Training School, 3 Division Medical Hospital and Services, 3 Division Ordnance Tailoring Factory and the construction works at the Rhino Officers Mess.

Buratai, who was conducted round the projects by the General Officer Commanding, Major-General Nuhu Angbazo, commended the officers and soldiers for their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the state and its environs.