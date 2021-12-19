By Christy Anyanwu

It was a glamourous outing last Sunday as the new Queen Moremi Ajasoro was crowned in IIe- Ife. This year’s contest which was merged with the annual Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC, featured amazing collection by leading Nigerian designers like: Ade Bakare, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, Sister by Eyoro, and others, who thrilled the audience with outstanding collections, all made with the local adire fabric from the Adire Oodua Textile hub.

The grand finale of the contest held at the Ojaja Arena of the Ife Grand Resort saw 15 finalists out of about 100 contestants, previously screened out. In a kneely competiton, 21-year-old Akinwale Grace Oluwabukunmiemerged the new Queen Moremi Ambassador.

Now its 5th year, the contest initiated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is aimed at promoting the Yoruba culture and tradition to prevent it from extinction.

According to the Queen Moremi Global Ambassador, and founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London, it is also a way of institutionalising the legacy of the legendary queen Moremi.

An excited Queen Oluwabukunmi carted home a branded Toyota Camry car and a cash gift of One million naira, while the 1st runner up won N750,000 Naira, the 2nd runner up N500,000 Naira and the Miss Amity also went home with a cash gift of N500,000.

Amongst dignitaries at the event were the wife of former governor of Ogun State Olufunsho Amosun, Director General of the NTDC Chief Folarin Coker who sent a representative, a bevy of royal fathers, including the 55th Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Lagos State, Kabiyesi “Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Telade IV” and many others too numerous to mention.