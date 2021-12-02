New Rangers manager, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, has praised the performance of Nigerian youngster, Calvin Bassey, in his last two games.

Van Bronckhorst has started well at Rangers after replacing Steven Gerrard, winning his first two games against Sparta Prague and Livingston, respectively.

Bassey played in both games, and he never put a foot wrong. The 21-year-old even earned the praises of the Gers fans for his performance against Sparta.

Bassey’s performance is even more impressive, considering he played as a centre-back in both games instead of his natural left-back role.

“I’ve been really impressed. Calvin’s a really talented defender. Normally he plays in the left-back position but doesn’t have much experience in the centre back area,” The former Arsenal star said.

“So I’m really happy with his performances so far. “I think he has the physical ability to play there.”

“We will help him a lot in that position, when he has to pass, when he has to dribble, the positioning he has to take when the other defender has got the ball.”

“He’s a player who is very open to learning, and he gives a lot of energy to the team.”

“The last two games, I’m really happy with the way he played,” he concluded.

