By Joe Apu

Rangers International F.C’s new kid on the clock, Ossy Martins has set a target of over twenty goals in the ongoing 2021/2022 NPFL season that will see him emerge the top scorer as well as help the ‘Flying Antelopes’ achieve its set target for the season.

According to RangersMedia, the striker who has the ratio of one goal per match said that having played for top sides before teaming up with the Enugu side, have made him stronger and wiser to find his way to opponent’ goals.

Martins, who had featured for clubs such as Lobi Stars, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Kwara United, A.B.S, and F.C Ifeanyiubah, stated that the ‘Oriental Derby’ coming up against Heartland F.C of Owerri inside Dan Anyiam stadium, will be a tough encounter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He noted that he and his teammates were sure of picking the three points at stake, stressing, “It is going to be nothing short of victory because we are going there for the three points. I believe in my team, I believe in the coaches led by Abdul Maikaba, whom I have been longing to play under and this is an opportunity to make him and the team proud. We have a great team and with our collective efforts, we are going to win this game.”

He further said, “My target this season is to emerge the league’s top scorer with over twenty goals. It can be achieved with the support of my teammates.”