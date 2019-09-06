The Justice Court, a new reality television show that will oil the wheel of justice in the country, is set to hit the television screen.

Produced by Avonix Nigeria Limited and shot at the ultra-modern Hotsports Studios in Lagos, The Justice Court is patterned after the popular daytime Emmy award winning arbitration-based court series, Judge Judy, produced by CBS Television. It is basically an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) model aimed at delivering fair and speedy judgment in a courtroom setting.

According to the producer, Neil Oyenekan, unlike other reality TV shows, The Justice Court is real both in concept and execution, dealing with real life judicial matters.

“The judiciary is one of the oldest institutions in the world and an economy, state or community cannot run without law and order. Beyond what happens at the federal high courts, there are lots of issues that need to be dealt with at the grassroots. So, when you have a show like this, which addresses people who are in the middle and lower classes, it educates them more – through a medium, which reaches every corner of the country and possibly the continent,” he said.

Explaining further, Oyenekan said that the ultimate objective of The Justice Court is to help decongest the regular courts, which are currently overwhelmed with huge number of cases, with litigants frustrated with long adjournments and judicial delays.

“Typically, The Justice Court would resolve small claims, civil and family disputes within the ambit of the law, and within the shortest possible period. The litigants duly consent to the process and the judgment or mediation agreement reached by the parties is enforceable as a contract by both parties,” he stated.

A sneak preview of The Justice Court reveals that it is highly educative and entertaining. The show will air on both satellite and television networks across the country.