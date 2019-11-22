A new reality TV show, Ultimate Love, is about to hit the screen.

The show, which will air live and 24/7 on all DStv and select GOtv platforms starting from February 2020, is now calling for auditions.

Ultimate Love centers around male and female singles living together in an isolated location, with the hope of finding life-long love. They are paired based on mutual attraction, as they compete to emerge the ultimate couple.

According to Multichoice Nigeria, the producer of the show, the winning couple will be rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony, and a fully furnished home amongst other prizes. The couples, who are continuously monitored by live television cameras and personal audio microphones, will interact daily with a counselor referred to as ‘Auntie’ as they embark on their journey to love.

Speaking on the show, Multichoice’s CEO, John Ugbe, said: “Reality TV shows are immensely popular because they showcase real people experiencing real life happenings and situations, thus connecting with viewers and fans on a personal and relatable level. There are fewer things realer than love, and Ultimate Love, our new and exciting reality show celebrates this.”

For this first season, 16 contestants comprising eight males and eight females will be selected through auditions and screenings to live together for eight weeks. They will engage in a series of locally inspired activities as couples with viewers voting off their least favourite couple on a weekly basis.

Online auditions open today Friday, November 22 and will run for one week till Saturday, November 30. All intending participants are to log on to www.africamagic.tv to fill out the registration form and upload a short introductory video.