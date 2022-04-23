From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has described the new retirement age for teachers, as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a major morale booster that would be felt in Nigeria’s basic education system.

The Union said the decision of President Buhari to sign the harmonised retirement age of teachers’ bill into law has motivated teachers to deliver more effective service in the classroom.

They, however, appreciated the role played by the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, in ensuring a legislative backing to the President’s promises of an improved welfare package and working conditions for teachers.

NUT Secretary General, Dr Mike Ene, in a letter of appreciation to Echono, who is the current Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), thanked him and asked him to expect more productivity from the teachers.

Part of the letter reads: “NUT National leadership and the entire teachers in Nigeria are grateful to you over the deliberate and painstaking effort you employed towards the realization of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

“History has been made considering the consistency and conscious effort of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that teachers of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools enjoy extended service years and higher retirement age like their counterparts at the tertiary level of education.

“This milestone will have an enormous turnaround in the Nigerian education system, especially at the basic level. The impact of this Act will raise the bars of primary and secondary school education through the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and more experienced teachers on the newly employed and junior ones in the primary and secondary schools.

“Undoubtedly, it will result in higher, quality and efficient service delivery on the part of all the practising teachers across the country, who, on their part, will by this singular privilege be motivated to higher commitment in their professional calling.”

He assured parents, guardians and the entire school community, a more efficient service delivery, higher commitment and productivity that will translate into proper development of children and learners both in learning and character for the overall good of Nigeria.

Recall that the harmonised retirement age of teachers’ Act stated that teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on the attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

Also, section 3 of the Act provides that the public service rule or any legislation that requires a person to retire from the public service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to teachers in Nigeria.