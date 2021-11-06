From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said a new revenue allocation formula for the country was long overdue but reiterated that it must be based on the constitutionally allocated functions.

This is even as it has applauded the nationwide consultation that has been on-going towards getting the view of as many Nigerians, committees and stakeholders as possible in ensuring that the exercise has a very responsive outcome for Nigerians.

This is coming at a time where the Niger Delta region is kicking against alleged plot by some federal legislators to remove the 13 per cent oil derivation, describing it as an invitation to anarchy.

No fewer than 59 members of the House of Representatives from the North, were reported to be sponsoring a bill with intent to delete Section 162, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that the review was overdue on Friday when the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Elias Mbam led a delegation to his office in Abuja.

Mustapha, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ecological Project, Office of the SGF, Habiba Lawal expressed the hope that the revenue allocation review exercise will be concluded successfully.

