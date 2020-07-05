Philanthropist and international oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for establishing another police zonal command in the Southeast.

The billionaire business said that the action has demonstrated the president’s uncommon goodwill towards the people of the Southeast, assuring him of the unalloyed support and loyalty of the people of the region henceforth.

Prince Eze made this position known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the establishment of the new Police Zonal Command, Zone 13, at Ukpo, in Dunokofia Local Government Area, Anambra State.

According to him, the president has continued to endear himself to the hearts of Ndigbo through the massive provision of economic and infrastructure facilities to the zone.

He commented Buhari for making it possible for the Second Niger Bridge project at Onitsha, Anambra State to take off in earnest with construction work almost half completed.

The Inspector General of Police is expected to flag off activities marking the take off of the Police Zone 13 Command in Dunukofia on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Prince Eze said that the modernisation and uplift of the Akanu Ibiam Airport to international standard with modern runway and facilities that can compete favourably with any airport in any part of the world is another step worthy of commendation.

The philanthropist explained that the concern of the entire Southeast zone, in terms of security, protection of life and property, has been tackled head-on by the president which has given rise to the peace and stability reigning tremendously in all nooks and crannies of the Southeast.

He said that the siting of a new police zonal headquarters, Zone 13 at Ukpo, in Awka Capital Territory, is a feat that has shown clearly that the president is the man of the moment for the Igbo and the entire Southeast.

He remarked that this demonstration of good faith by the president, which includes the appointment of notable Igbo sons and daughters into top positions in government, is commendable.

He also commended the Inspector General of Police for the appointment of a new Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, to take charge of the zone in his recent posting of AIGs.

The IGP, he emphasised, has fought crime and criminality in the country with a complete sense of dedication, thoroughness and professionalism.