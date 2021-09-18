By Zika Bobby

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 11 Command, Onne Port has taken delivery of a cargo mobile scanning machine as earlier assured by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (Rtd).

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed described the arrival of the scanner as a positive milestone in the service efforts to modernise Customs operations, achieve ease of doing business, facilitate trade and enhance security with easier detection of prohibited imports.

Mohammed described the tortuous processes involved in physical examination as time consuming and may not be as perfect as when done with the scanner.

According to him, the command was not able to examine more than a hundred containers daily but with the new scanner, it would be able to carry out examination on 200 containers daily.

The Controller said already trained Customs officers on scanning operation would undergo refresher training to update them on the latest technology.

According to him, any consignment found during image analysis to be containing suspected prohibition or concealment would be quickly referred for physical examination.

He also thanked the CGC for his unrelenting drive in modernising the Nigeria Customs Service.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.