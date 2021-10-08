A brand new season of award-winning drama series, Superstory TV has commenced to the delight of millions of viewers across Nigeria and overseas.

From Wale Adenuga Productions, the new story, which started screening on Thursday, October 7, is titled Dangerous Love.

Superstory: Dangerous Love is a tale of love and crime, inspired by true events. Mercy turns to a life of crime to escape a dark, ugly past. Her escapades lead her to Dotun, who falls in love with her while trying to give her a fresh start in life. Their love is, however, threatened by Dotun’s family’s complexities, as well as the shocking details about Mercy’s past.

Meanwhile, Eniola (Dotun’s sister) and Joe’s seemingly happy marriage is constantly battered by his dwindling financial status. The pressures increase as Eniola’s siblings are living a life of luxury. A chance meeting with an old friend, D-Money, leads to a rapid turnaround of fortunes for the couple; but as this newfound wealth brings joy, its mysterious source also ultimately spells doom.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Superstory drama series, “The response we received from our last story was really overwhelming, as viewers enjoyed the twists, turns and several emotions which the story took them through over a 52-week period. Our new story, Dangerous Love contains several elements of romance, comedy, action and suspense. Viewers would be wowed by the performances of Zach Orji, Ayo Adesanya, Charles Okocha, Akin Lewis, Nobert Young, Sola Kosoko, Funky Mallam, Jennifer Nnoruga, Sonny McDon, Iyke Michael, Deborah Anugwa, James Jibunma and others.”

Having started screening on October 7, fresh episodes of Superstory: Dangerous Love would air weekly across terrestrial and satellite TV nationwide on AIT Network every Thursday 9 – 10pm powered by GLO, NTA Network every Thursday 8 – 9pm, STV Network every Thursday 9 – 10pm, and wapTV via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV every Thursday 8 – 9pm.

