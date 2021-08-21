The New Seraph Church has unveiled plans to hold a “Night of Divine Experience,” where it will be praying for Nigeria and everyone who graces the gathering. Making this known at a press briefing in Lagos, the founder of The New Seraph, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, said the third edition, with the theme “Last Chance,” was specially dedicated to reforming lives as well as beseeching God to intervene on behalf of Nigeria.

She stresed that, without God’s intervention, Nigeria’s problems, ranging from massive unemployment, terrorism to kidnapping, might continue unabated. She recalled how the maiden edition was characterized by countless testimonies. She said the programme turned out to be the largest gathering for prayer vigil crusade in the history of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church.

“You will recall that last two years, precisely August 16, 2019, we had thousands of seraphs and non-seraphs converging for fervent prayers and undiluted word of God. Although we had another edition last year, it was not so massive like 2019, no thanks to the global pandemic of COVID-19. We held the prayer and word gathering in low-key and God still manifested His sovereignty.

“But for this year, the Lord has placed it in our hearts to reach out again to people as inspired, hence, we shall be hosting this year’s Night of Divine Experience in a three-day affair, starting from August 18.

The grand finale will holds today, August 20.”

Yomi-Sholoye announced that the first two days are strictly for prayers and counselling. She noted that the programme would accommodate about 50,000 at The New Seraph Prayer City, Km 60, Lagos/Ibadan Express Way, Ode Remo, by Sapade overhead bridge.

The founder stressed that the church has taken into serious consideration precautionary measures in line with the government’s directives against the spread of COVID-19.

She stated that the use of face masks, social distancing and other precautions will be strictly ensured.

She disclosed that there would over 200 long buses across Lagos and thousands of inter-state buses to convey attendees to and from the vigil venue without any charge.

Her words: “I am sure you would agree with me that there is really no other thing needed now than for every human on Planet Earth to get closer to God. Looking at how things have turned so far, people dying all day amid other happenings around the globe, we need more of God because no one knows if this very moment one lives is one’s last chance to right all wrongs, so one does not miss the race of salvation at the end.”

“You and I need God now than ever, and we can only get the best of Him when we realise His Grace is all that is keeping us till date.

“Therefore, it is high time we started doing His will, living aright, following His paths so when our end comes, we would have explored our last chance to the benefit of our salvation and to the glory of Christ Jesus.

“On our lineup are ministers for songs, prayers and prophetic discharge as follows: Prophet Sam Ojo Authority, Pastor (Mrs.) Seyi Bakare, Evang. Dare Melody, Moses Harmony, Lady Evang. Kemi Rehoboth, Ewa Kristi, Vanessa Selika Gold and a host of other anointed ministers of God.”