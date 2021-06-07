Following last week’s suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government, a team of pollsters have launched an indigenous socio-political media application, Pollbook.

Pollbook,it was gathered will provid an alternative communication platform for Nigerians to continue ongoing political discourse.

The social media platform dedicated to polling and politics is the brainchild of Polling Systems Ltd., which develops smart technologies for online polls and surveys.

Users of Pollbook can sign up and create an account within five minutes, post a poll and generate a discussion on any topic of their interest.

Users can easily like, follow, comment and vote on each other’s polls and posts.

Pollbook Administrators say the platform was developed by Nigerian youths for Nigerians but with sights on global application.

They said it is positioned to compete with social media giants such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter but has deliberately chosen to focus on the more important business of politics and governance.