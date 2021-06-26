By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Executive Chairman of Polling Systems Ltd, Mfon Eyoma has launched an online Nigerian sociopolitical media platform, Pollbook, as an alternative communication platform for Nigerians.

The launch comes on the heels of the ban placed on the microblogging site, Twitter, by the Federal Government.

A statement made available to Saturday Sun added that Eyoma, who is also a keen psephologist, said that Pollbook is the company’s contribution to the efforts of all good citizens who are creating platforms for much needed political dialogue. He encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari and all political actors in the country to continue to engage and communicate with Nigerians on the platform.

The platform, https://pollbook.net, a dedicated to polling and politics is the brainchild of Polling Systems Ltd which develops smart technologies for online polls and surveys. Users of Pollbook can sign up and create an account within five minutes, post a poll and generate a discussion on any topic of their interest. Users can easily like, follow, comment, and vote on each other’s polls and posts. Pollbook has additional features that replicate INEC’s delimitation criteria and key physical political activities online,

“It is positioned to compete with social media giants such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter but has deliberately chosen the niche of political discourse to shut out other noise on social media and focus on the more important business of politics and governance. It is a deliberate attempt to make politics and political discourse interesting to Nigeria’s teeming youths who currently spend a lot of time on social media,” he stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.