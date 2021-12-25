Speaking out, a stage play from the stable of Doyenne Circle is set to hit the stage of the Agip Hall of Muson Centre on January 1, 2022. The play features songster Onyeka Onwenu, Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor and other prominent Nollywood veterans and amazons.

The play, featuring an all-female cast, explores and highlights the journey of the girl child from birth, through childhood and adulthood, all the way to motherhood. Written and compiled by Chukwuma Okoye from the original works of Tony Marinho, Speaking Out uses a plethora of the total female experience to tell a story driven by a musical force. It is directed by Kenneth Uphopho.

A statement about the plays noted: “Beginning with a celebration of the birth of the girl child, ‘Speaking Out’ takes a roller-coaster ride through her daunting growth in a largely gender prejudiced environment. This inequitable society plagues her every step, from the celebration of her birth through such typical challenges as child labour, education, female trafficking, dating, sex, spousal abuse, divorce and single motherhood. Singed but tireless, she emerges through all odds with her daughter, stronger with dignity and pride, determined to live her life in full.

“Ecstatic about the cast selection and the exuberance they will bring through a combination of acting, singing and dancing, Okoye is particular about what each cast member will be bringing to the success of the show.

“Set to hit the stage from January 1st to 3rd 2022, at the Agip Hall Muson Centre Lagos, Speaking Out is already garnering the much deserved attention within the thespian industry with throngs of females filling up the casting call for auditions. The musical stage play promises a 360 experience using spectacular dance, poetry, design, popular and traditional music and song.

“This is definitely one to open the year with and will set a precedence for the performance & entertainment industry in the new year while offering the audience the hope and inspiration to navigate through the year.