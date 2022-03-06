From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the installation of a transmission sub-station in Lafia, over 1 million households and businesses are expected to enjoy constant electricity supply in the Nasarawa State capital after years of being in darkness.

Speaking when he visited the sub-station, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, expressed optimism that the new sub-station would become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

He said the facility, which is expected to boost electricity supply to at least one million households and businesses, would greatly improve the wellbeing of Nigerians in Nasarawa State.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the new 2x150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission sub-station built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) recently.

He explained that before the facility was built, electric power was supplied to Lafia by a single 70km distribution line from Akwanga. He pointed out that with a lot of connections on the way, the power that eventually got to Lafia was very dim.