The newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, will come along with two other assistants, according to NFF president, Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick disclosed this during an interview with Arise TV.

The NFF president further disclosed that the contract details of the new coach are still being worked on.

He was however categorical that the 61-year-old Portuguese coach will live in Nigeria, which was not the case with the former Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Pinnick said he has been very impressed with the new coach.

“He’s a big coach and he’s very, very hungry for success,” he remarked.

Peseiro will be an observer at the AFCON, but will take full charge of the Eagles for the final World Cup playoffs in March.