The NFF have till next week to name a new foreign coach to head the Super Eagles, officials have told SCORENigeria

It was reliably gathered that the sports ministry has been far from impressed with a proposal by the NFF for new Super Eagles.

The ministry has insisted that the best man be appointed and not the most affordable as has been the argument of the NFF.

The Federal Government has said it will take over the payment of the Super Eagles after the previous arrangement for sponsor to do so ended up with Gernot Rohr owed several months’ pay.

“The ministry has approached Mr President and secured approval for the Federal Government to now pay the salary of the new coach,” an official informed SCORENigeria

“All the NFF need do is to pick a solid coach and forward his contract and salary requirements to the federal government through the ministry.”

It was further gathered that a delay in appointment of a new coach may not be unconnected with the reluctance of the NFF to heed the directives and advice of the ministry that the most qualified of the four shortlisted candidates be picked.

NFF reportedly recommended Jose Peserio, who they argued is affordable and has agreed to live and work in Nigeria.

