An official of the NFF technical committee has told SCORENigeria that several of the coaches who have applied to lead the Super Eagles are demanding for far in excess of the ceiling of $55,000 with one of them even asking to be paid $250,000 (N104million) a month.

“The NFF said the highest they could pay the new Super Eagles coach is $55,000, but we have many of them asking for far more,” the official told SCORENigeria

“One of them is even asking for as much as $250,000 a month, and you know we can’t afford this.” Jose Peseiro is favoured as the Eagles new coach, but the Sports Ministry has ordered that a level playing ground be made so that many more suitable coaches will be assessed.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Peseiro has reportedly agreed $50,000 a month.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Nigerian government will contribute in the payment of the salaries of the new coach after an earlier sponsorship deal by the NFF ran into troubled waters leading to former coach, Gernot Rohr being owed several months’ pay.

Other coaches that were interviewed by the football house that are likely to make such demands includes Philip Cocu, Ernesto Valverde, Laurent Blanc and Anthony Conceicao.