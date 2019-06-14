A new season of the popular television drama, Superstory entitled Monica, is in the can.

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), producer of the drama series, announced this during the week. According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Superstory, lovers of good drama would have Monica on their television screens as from July 4, 2019.

“We are really excited that we will soon share Monica with all our viewers. The story, like most seasons of Superstory, is based on true events and is intended to teach people life lessons by dramatising the experiences of others.

“For now, the area of focus is the Nigerian TV and film industry otherwise known as Nollywood. Monica would hit your screens on July 4, 2019. Save the date and prepare to be thoroughly shocked, enlightened, and of course, entertained,” he said.

Superstory’s Monica was shot in several attractive locations across Nigeria and the fascinating story is brought to life through excellent performances by Chioma Okafor, Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Jibunna James, Stephanie Zibili, Funsho Adeolu, Nobert Young, and Yemi Solade. Others include Gloria Young, Regina Chukwu, Akpan & Oduma, Okey Jude, Kalu Ikeagwu, Yomi Black, Jibola Dabo, Ronke Ojo, and Inem Peter.

The award-winning Superstory airs weekly on Thursdays from 8 – 9pm on NTA Network; Thursdays from 9 – 10pm on STV Network; and Thursdays from 8 – 9pm on wapTV – with repeats on Fridays from 10 – 11am and Sundays from 8 – 9pm.