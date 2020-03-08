Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the new spirit of unity and consensus building in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has put the party in good stead to win future elections in the state.

He said the PDP which can boast of its presence and structures in the 105 wards of the state, would continue to dominate Bayelsa politics for a long time.

Senator Diri stated this in his country home, Sampou, after he participated in the PDP ward congress at his Sampou-Kalama Ward 6 of Kokokuma/Opokuma local government of the state.

He commended the national leadership of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus for conducting peaceful ward congresses across the 105 wards of the state.

Diri congratulated those elected to pilot the affairs of their respective ward on their emergence, charging them to discharge their duty with diligence as they are now ambassadors and representatives of the governor at the ward and state levels.

According to him, the election of ward executives was a consensus and affirmation by PDP members in the wards in recognition of the role they played before and during the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The Bayelsa chief executive noted that reports at his disposal indicate that the ward congresses in the 105 wards of the state were generally peaceful and commendable.

“I have been in touch with key leaders of our party across the state and the report before me is that the ward congresses of our dear party are generally peaceful. That is the new spirit of the party in the state,” Diri said.

The governor said members of the PDP who defected to the APC in the ward are set to return to the party and urged the ward leaders to accommodate them and wind up the opposition in the ward.

The governor also appreciated the Kolokuma/Opokuma PDP local government area caucus chairman, stakeholders, women and youths for their loyalty and commitment to the party.

In an acceptance speech, the newly-elected Sampou-Kalama Ward 6 PDP chairman, James Usukoromogha on behalf other principal officers, thanked members for finding them worthy to serve.

He assured the leadership of the party at the local government and state levels of their total commitment and readiness to work hard to ensure PDP remains the dominant party in the area.