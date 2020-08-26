(Sylvester Thompson, NAN)

Alliance for Credible and Transparent Leadership, a socio-political group, has appealed to the Kogi Government not to deduct at source, the five per cent local government allocations, to fund the proposed new university.

Mr Realwan Okpanachi, Co-founder and spokesperson of the group, made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Okpanachi said the decision to establish the new Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara, Kogi, had crystallised into the passage of a bill.

He said that Gov. Yahaya Bello, had on Aug. 21, assented to the Bill.

According to him, however, only the most viable states can afford to establish and manage two universities.

”Considering its present economic, internal and social state, Kogi cannot afford to operate and manage two universities.

”Rather than deduct from monthly allocations accruing to local governments in the state, the administration should concentrate on managing the existing one.

”It is worthy of note that all states’ tertiary institutions, particularly universities, are all devoid of content,’’Okpanachi said.

He therefore, stressed the need for the government to boost the manpower of the existing universities by employing functional and qualified lecturers; as well as ensure prompt payment of salaries.

He urged the current administration to facilitate a friendly working environment for the academic and non academic staff for optimal performance.

He also advised the government to endeavour to pay salaries and pensions, as well as provide water for residents of Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Kogi State currently the Prince Abubakar Audu University, located in Ayingba, Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state.