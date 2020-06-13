Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has urged the contractor handling the construction of the new Ureje Bridge along Poly Road in Ado Ekiti to ensure a thorough and quality job that would stand the test of time.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, made the remark on Saturday while on an on-the-spot visit to the site, said construction of a new bridge would bring relief to residents and other road users.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi was joined on inspection by the Founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi.

Egbeyemi advised the Federal Controller of Works in Ekiti State, Engr. Ishaq Lawal to provide an alternative route for road users throughout the time the construction of the bridge would last.

This he said became necessary to prevent residents from being cut off from the Ado-Ekiti metropolis as the area the bridge is serving is a densely populated part of the state capital and housing key institutions.

Expressing joy on the extent of work done in less than two weeks of start of the project, Egbeyemi urged the contractor to sustain the pace of work to ensure delivery to time to end the suffering of the bridge users.

The Deputy Governor also canvassed the use of quality materials to ensure the longevity of the bridge and to avoid incessant collapse.

Also speaking at the site, ABUAD Founder, Aare Babalola, harped on the economic and social importance of the road as it is a major link between Ado Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory.

Babalola, whose university and Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti are located on the road decried its long abandonment which led to its collapse several times.

The legal icon who had done maintenance of the road and the bridge in the past expressed relief that work had commenced at last on the construction of a new bridge.

He said the collapse of the bridge in the past had put residents in distress adding that he had for the past three years been calling for the attention of federal and state governments to save the situation.

The Ewi, Oba Adejugbe, said the construction of a new bridge would serve as a relief to farmers to help them bring their produce to the market.

The Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Lawal, promised to complete the casting of the bridge within 28 days which he said would enable the bridge to acquire its maximum strength.

He assured that a new bridge would be delivered within six weeks for public use.

The collapse of the old bridge several times in the past had ignited protests by residents, many of whom were always stranded leading to paralysis of business and social activities along the axis.