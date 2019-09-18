Linus Oota , Lafia

Allegation of creation of additional village/districts heads is generating crisis in Nasarawa State, forcing the House of Assembly, yesterday, to announce the nullification of any new village or district in the state.

Daily Sun learnt that allegation of a gazetted document flying in all the nooks and crannies of the state on the creation of new village/districts has created serious tension in the state among communities not included in the additional creation.

However, the House of Assembly in annulling the the purported creation of additional village and district areas in the state, called on the state governor to set up a panel to investigate the allegation.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi read the resolution of the legislators after Mohammed Alkali, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Cheiftency Affairs had raised the alarm on the purported creation of additional district areas.

Balarabe-Abdullahi urged the people, especially aggrieved communities, to disregard the purported gazette in circulation.

“If you will come out with a law for the creation of village and district areas, who makes the law? Is it the House? Why should somebody sit down and do the job of the legislator?