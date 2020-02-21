Founder of the Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa, Archbishop Samson Benjamin has called on the United States of America to take another look at the immigration visa ban placed on Nigeria.

Though he noted that President Donald Trump of the United States had good reasons for the ban, he however lamented that it would affect thousands of innocent and hardworking Nigerians, rather than the policy makers, which should be the target.

It would be recalled, that the U.S had imposed an immigration visa ban on Nigeria, and some other countries, expected to take effect from today.

Reacting to the new policy on Sunday, Archbishop Benjamin stated that a multitude of Nigerians would suffer for the sins of a few people, even as he hoped that the new policy would prompt Nigerian leaders to be more proactive in issues of insecurity.

He noted that many students and business people from Nigeria will be affected by the new policy, and called on President Trump to have a rethink, and consider the long standing relationship that has existed between the two nation’s for decades.

Benjamin, who was at the forefront of campaigns to delist Nigeria about ten years ago when the US placed the country on a terror countries list, noted, that Nigeria’s new visa policy could have also been a reason for the US action.