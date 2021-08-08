It is increasingly becoming obvious that some women seem to have sworn never to live a worthy and exemplary life. More worrisome is the level of deception such people exhibit in order to keep up with the Joneses, in a bid to impress others and be seen to belong to a certain class. Further, these deceptive practices are gradually being passed on to the younger generation, who now see what should be considered despicable as a new way of life.

I simply find it difficult to understand why some ladies, even in their wildest dreams would undergo multiple suction lipectomy. Cosmetic surgeries like lifting the cheeks to cover up the fine lines associated with ageing; taking flesh from the arms to pad the buttocks, removing the excess flesh and fat in the stomach area known as tummy-tuck to flatten the stomach as well as re-construction of the waist area to look more shapely. Haba women!

Are these things manifestations of poverty of thought, lack of confidence or subtle (and I dare say) acts of blaming the Creator for not making them the way they would have preferred? When women do these surgeries to look hot and more appealing to men, do they also consider the possible negative fallouts from their actions, when the body system wears out and the surgery-based enhancement thereby begins to fail? Why do women go down this ignominious path? One easily recalls part of the lyrics of “Lady,” one of the popular songs of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti: “If you call am woman, Africa woman no go gree, she go say I be lady ooo.” None of these insecure women want to accept their age. They all want to be every year young.

But, woe betide the victim who experiences financial crisis and becomes unable to keep up with the cost of maintaining surgically enhanced features – breast, buttocks, facelifts, etc. That is a story for another day.

One reason I take a strong exception to this habit is that these women do not openly accept they had cosmetic surgeries to get their tummies flatter, get the face lifted up etc. Rather they would hide under dieting, exercising and regular presence at the gym to deceive others even when the surgeries are glaringly obvious. If you are proud of your new shape and size, own up that you went under the knife to acquire a new look. Do not deceive others, especially the younger ones and cajole them into what is wrong. For once, you should accept your flaw; no one can use it against you anymore. Nigerian female celebrities are experts in going through surgeries to look tight and very together. Then, they would introduce various products that helped them to slim down. But really the claim about using particular products to achieve the new look is just a ruse. I have tried to ask, should one depend on products all her life, what then happens when the victim stops using products as an aid to slim down? Positively, it is very possible to achieve good looks through consistent, intentional exercise and dieting; yes, it happens, but people who achieved theirs through surgery should stop deceiving others while flooding the timeline with lies.

In all sincerity, that unnecessary by-force-to-slim-down nature does not suit physically and emotionally fit everyone. The moment one removes what God and nature has given, it can never be the same again. One then lives at the mercy of drugs, and additionsl surgeries to live.

In fact, from a very reliable source, I heard these surgeries are not easy tasks at all. These ladies swallow the heart of lion and pass through the burning furnace to get these looks. When they recover from their surgeries, they would post their pictures at the gym with tight waist trainers’ all over social media and be feeling great. And I ask, why can’t they post their pictures while in the theatre if they are bold of the new look? Do not be deceived, they have gone through hell, to the end of pain and managed to recover. As a young journalist, when tummy-tuck and breast enlargement reigned supreme then, I encountered the wife of a very top government official who in an interview (off the record) told me she almost died after her tummy-tuck surgery. She travelled to London and her friends convinced her to go for the tummy-tuck. “While I was holidaying in London, my friends who lived there deceived me to get my tummy tucked-in, since I was through with child-bearing, to look good for the office my husband occupied. And to be able to stylishly fight side chicks with hot looks. They told me it was no big deal, that after just three hours, I would be fine. Arrangement went into top gear and within two days, I was wheeled into the theatre. I did not come out until after six hours. As I speak with you, after years of that experience, it has never been the same as natural and artificial are ways apart from each other. Though when I returned from my trip, family and friends here complimented my look not knowing I was still going through terrible pains.”

Suffice to remind us of the young female lawyer that runs ‘Food Arena’ in Abuja who lost her life through liposuction surgery. On her burial day, one could see that members of her family have natural big frame. But she wanted to achieve a more enhanced look and in the process bled to death.

Apart from the surgical aspect, what about ladies who, out of lack of confidence, take series of injections to clear their skin? The worst is that the injection becomes a lifestyle which the victims cannot do without again because as soon as the effect begin to wear off, the skin would start getting dark with green varicose veins crawling all over the body. Doses of injections would be pumped into the body system to help clear the skin to become oyinbo by force. Bleaching with creams and soap are so bad, not talk of injection. Perpetrators of such act would deceive others and introduce mixed creams, oil and soap to set a new record. False and fake life.

More shocking is the latest introduction of nudity into our everyday living claiming it is feminism. This is the mother of all deceits. I cite the examples of real feminists in our midst. They include the likes of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Dora Akunyili (of blessed memory), the six newly appointed female bank managing directors and many more focused women who achieved success with their brains and hard work. They are the real feminists, show-stoppers and slay queens, who are worthy of emulation. Check out their antecedents, their academics, rise in their professions and industries and see if any broke through the glass ceiling with nudity. Yet, the younger girls are being deceived with lies, false impressions, fraudulent and nauseating character like exposing one’s breast. Today, I urge such women to stop the deceit because nudity can never take over real standard practice, no matter who is behind and supports it.

The flimsy excuse for explaining why it is gaining ground among younger ladies “it is their thing.” The current craze of leaving the breast exposed is fast being adopted by young ladies as their ilk post pictures on social media almost every day. But the trend will also fade. Ladies whose lives depend on sending nude pictures to lovers, please continue; but go and ask a lady who sent her boyfriend (a former governor) her nude picture which later went viral when the relationship soured, how she feels today? With the manner she exposed herself, she brought ridicule, shame and pains to herself and loved ones while trying to impress another being. I guess she did that in secret and never thought it would leak one day. So, ladies who are experts in such, go ahead, but do not deceive or brainwash others. Stay in your corner and do your thing, but one day, you will regret your actions.

Not too long ago, an inner wear known as tight that protects a woman decency, but it is now being flaunted as a fashion item. When I see ladies wear tight as proper dress, it baffles me. Must we grab the worst of all? Well, women who fancy the idea, it will not work out.

I got into the market and saw a young wife who came out of her house without decent dressing. I asked her why she came out with her full breasts dangling allover, she replied, ‘I no dey look person.’ But I promised myself, I will keep playing a motherly role wherever I find myself. I declare that I welcome the insults gladly.

