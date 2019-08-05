Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Traditional ruler of Mbala Isuochi, in Abia State, Eze Udeogu Okpara, has cautioned the youths against inordinate pursuit of wealth and disrespect to the laws of the land.

The Aguoba the second of Mbala, made this known at the celebration of New Yam festival at his palace.

The occasion featured the cutting, sharing and eating of roasted tubers of yams, shared by the royal father to his cabinet members. He also supported the decision of the South East governors, who opposed the establishment of Ruga in the region. He described it as an ill wind that does no good to anybody, affirming that the governors were right to have rejected it.

The occasion was also used to unveil plans by the President-general of Mbala Isuochi, Chief Ndubuisi Ike to start a befitting community civic centre and other important projects.

He noted that when completed , the civic town hall would have special features like business centres, offices etc that would be hired out to get revenue for the community.

He called on the well-to-do sons and daughters of the four autonomous communities to sustain support for the project.