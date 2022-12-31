From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has implied that 2023 would be better for Nigerians without the existence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the two parties of having destroyed the fortune of the country.

Sani, in a New Year message titled ‘2023: Another opportunity to take back our country,’ in Abuja, said both parties should be blamed squarely and pointedly for what he called ‘the unprecedented calamity that has befallen the country within the period.’

He noted that rather than mitigating the endemic corruption, elected representatives in all arms of government engaged in brazen and unabashed kleptomania, looting and defoliating of the country’s common patrimony.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the contraption known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) are squarely and pointedly to blame for the unprecedented calamity that has befallen the country within the period,” he said.

“In between them like in a relay race, they have been exchanging the baton of leadership and sharing the national resources as booties of war by a rampaging army in a war of attrition.

“The pathetic and parlous condition in all facets of our national life illustrate the negative footprint of the two political parties.

“Rather than mitigating the endemic corruption, the elected representatives in all arms of government engaged in brazen and unabashed kleptomania, looting and defoliating our common patrimony.

“Under the two political parties, nepotism, cronyism and similar primordial divisive sentiments became articles of faith and cardinal policy of governance.

“These negative and dangerous tendencies have unfortunately been elevated to a frightening height by the APC government that has been in power since 2015.

“Consequently, while this rudderless, visionless and reckless disposition and actions have led to degeneration in the economic profile of the nation, the mass of the populace has inevitably, suffered material deprivation, overwhelming poverty and despondency.”

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), hailed Nigerians for withstanding and overcoming the challenges orchestrated by the APC and PDP.

“While I congratulate the entire Nigerians to have survived these myriad calamity inflicted by the two so-called major political parties, my appeal to Nigerians is that they should remain resilient, optimistic and prayerful for brighter days ahead,” he noted.

While expressing his confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting a credible poll, he tasked Nigerians to vote in the ADP, which he described as the “alternative, the hope, the choice and the leadership we deserve.”

“I wish to express my confidence and that of my party in the arrangements that have been put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards ensuring transparent, credible and acceptable elections,” he said.

“We commend the courage, patriotism and clear-sighted vision displayed by INEC in the introduction of technological devices such as BVAS and IReV as well as the electronic transmission of election results.

“If all these measures are diligently implemented, they will minimize the incidents of abuse and manipulation of the electoral process.”