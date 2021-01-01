From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Minister of State for Works Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has called for unity amongst Nigerians, urging citizens to continue to demonstrate love towards one another despite the various challenges faced in 2020.

Adeyeye, in a goodwill message signed by his Media Assistant, Arotolu Ayobami, on Friday, expressed optimism that year 2021 would be fulfilling for the people if government at all levels make the people the centrepiece of their policies and programmes.

He urged government and the citizens to brace up for the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously in making Nigeria a safer and more secured country.

He, however, acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of citizens in the midst of a dwindling economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other challenges, enjoined the people to reignite their undying spirit.

Adeyeye called on people of Ekiti State and Nigerians in general to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as the country experiences a second wave of the pandemic, noted that strict compliance with government directives as laid down by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) will help in defeating the virus once and for all.