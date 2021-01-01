The director general of campaign stream and South East coordinator of the Atiku Support Organization, Alozie Alozie, has called on Nigerians not to give up on the country due to the economic and security challenges currently ripping the peace of the nation.

Alozie made this known in a New Year message to Nigerians on Friday January 1.

The South East ASO coordinator called on Nigerians to remain steadfast noting that Nigeria would be better once the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returns to power.

While praying for God to grant peace and prosperity to the country, Alozie also noted that, “we cannot continue to ask God for solutions to problems that are man-made. The problem of Nigeria is that those at the seat of power don’t have any understanding about the economy and lack ideas on how to solve our security challenges”

Speaking further on the state of the nation , Alozie praised the courage of the Catholic Bishop of sokoto, Rev Mathew Kukah for, according to him, speaking truth to power saying he has done what other religious leaders failed to do.

He described those attacking the Catholic Bishop as being unpatriotic and blind to the mismanagement of the country.

On the recent statement by the president that the ban on forex on food importation has led to food sufficiency in the country, Alozie asked the president to stop believing the lies he is being told on a daily basis.

He added that the farmers coukd not even go to farm because of the security situation in the country.

He further noted that a ban on forex for food importation is not the solution but rather the country must develop its local industries and farms and make them competitive to match the quality of food produced and processed abroad.

“This is the only way to achieve food sufficiency”

Alozie finally called on Nigerians to adhere to the COVID safety protocols saying the nation cannot survive another lockdown. He prayed for God’s blessings on the country and an improvement in 2021 in both the economy and security challenges facing the country.