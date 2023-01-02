From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has stressed the need for sustainable peace and unity in the state and Nigeria in general, for an enduring national development.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum made the call in his New Year message to people in the State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin kebbi by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki.

According to him, “the governor said that peace and unity were the most plausible tools of even national development, without which the country would continue to lag behind.

“Kebbi State is was among the most peaceful states in Nigeria owing to the disposition of people of the State that peaceful coexistence was sacrosanct if development was to be achieved”, he said.

Bagudu, according to the statement also admonished the citizens of the nation to imbibe the spirits of patriotism and the love for one another.

” Bagudu further noted that the new year, 2023 is an important one as the general elections were around the corner. The governor stressed the need for peaceful electioneering activities by the political parties devoid of any violence.

” There was also the need for all and sundry to ensure the conduct of free, fair and acceptable 2023 general polls,” he added.

He recalled that the year 2022 was an usually tough one globally, saying that it came with a myriad of challenges.

“However, the Almighty God will make the new year much easier and less traumatic for all of us.

“We are also confident that the forthcoming pols will be conducted peacefully and the prevailing security challenges will soon be surmounted,”Bagudu said.