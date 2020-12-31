From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am, the Presidency has announced.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement advised television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.