An Abuja -based business man, Arinze chukwudi, has expressed warmth felicitations with Nigerians in the new year.

In a statement made available to our reporter, the business man said Nigerians have course to thank God for everything noting that since there is Life, the ugly experiences citizens had in 2019 would not remain in 2020 by God’s Grace and mercy.

Chukwudi stressed that 2020 will be better believing God for an improved economy in the nation, howbeit, Nigerians should remain steadfast in God as the only answer to every challenge.

“Nigerians indeed is blessed with so much mineral and human resources, however we must not lose hope in God, though some persons have made mistakes by enthroning inept persons in different public positions which has cost us a lot as a nation, but God has His way of turning around everything for His name sake”.

He implored individual, corporate organizations the public sector to show humanity to mankind saying by doing the right things at the right time and right places for posterity sake.

And he noted “any human without humanity is a humanoid, so it is rewarding to do justice and show responsibility and accountability in all our endeavors. This year must be better because we shall break limits.” he posited.