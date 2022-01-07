Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has commended personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their performance in ensuring a safe and secured country throughout 2021. He spoke at the New Year celebration.

He paid glowing tributes to the men and women of the military for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage, and gallantry in keeping the nation safe.

He said: “In retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of its men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.

“The AFN has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of our nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon.”

Irabor expressed the commitment of the Federal Government towards providing the essential requirements of the military. He urged personnel to continue to cherish esprit de corps in the conduct of their duties at all times.

He pledged loyalty of the AFN to the President, Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic. He paid glowing tributes to the nation’s fallen heroes including former Chief of Army Staff,

Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru: “The AFN will never forget their sacrifices in line with the spirit and letters of the national anthem which is ‘the labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain.’”

NAF’s new AOCs, branch chiefs, others assume duty today

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the appointments of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of tri-Service and NAF institutions as well as Unit Commanders to head the various units and formations of the service across the country.

Chief Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the appointments aimed at reinvigorating the service for greater performance, enhanced productivity, operational efficiency, and effective service delivery.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, gave the names of the new Branch Chiefs as Air Vice Marshals Ayoola Jolasinmi, now Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), while Musa Muktar moves to DHQ as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, (CDTI).

Charles Ohwo is Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), HQ NAF, Abuja, Jackson Yusuf, Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), HQ NAF, while Abubakar Liman heads the Air Intelligence Branch as the Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF.

Others are AVMs Emmanuel Wonah, Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), HQ NAF, Raimi Salami, Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS) HQ NAF, Olatokunbo Adesanya, Chief of Logistics (CLOG), HQ NAF, Aliyu Bello, Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), HQ NAF, while Nelson Calmday takes over as Chief of Administration (COA), HQ NAF and Paul Jemitola Air Secretary, HQ NAF. AVMs John Ochomma, Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB), HQ NAF, Idi Lubo, Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC), Anthony Tuwase Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji while Mohammed Yakubu is Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

Sayo Olatunde is Commandant, Air Force War College (AFWC), Makurdi, while Abraham Adole, is AOC TAC, Makurdi, Tajudeen Yusuf, AOC SOC, Bauchi, Iboro Etukudo, AOC MC, Yenagoa, Nanjul Kumzhi, AOC ATC, Kaduna, while former Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Ibikunle Daramola is AOC, GTC, Enugu and Hassan Abubakar, AOC LC, Ikeja.

AVMs Emmanuel Eze is Group Managing Director, NAF Holding Company, Air Commodore Esen Efanga, Commander, Air Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, while Group Captain Dogari Apyeyak is Air Component Commander, Operation Thunder Strike.

Amao charged them to continually task and explore their critical thinking mind-sets towards proffering workable solutions and strategies to be deployed against the various security challenges in the country: “This is imperative particularly at this period that the NAF, in tandem with sister services and other security agencies, are consolidating on the gains being recorded against all forms of criminality in the country.

The new and redeployed senior officers are expected to assume duties latest today, Friday, January 7, 2022.

Jubilation as 5 Brigade holds WASA in Damasak

It was another jubilation in Damasak, Borno State, as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 2021 West Africa Social Activities (WASA), organised by 5 Brigade Nigerian Army. It was the first to be held after seven years in the town once overrun by the Boko Haram terrorists but recaptured by troops.

WASA is an annual celebrations in the Nigerian Army aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of soldiers from different tribes of the country. It is also an avenue of fostering unity among troops, their families and the barrack community and the public.

Damasak was two weeks ago enveloped with jubilation when the Nigerian Army re-opened the major/international market that provides sources of living for thousands of residents who are mostly into farming and trading.

Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Suleiman Tilawan, expressed joy at the breakthrough event and the continuous improvement in the lives of the people.

Tilawan, also known as “The Lion”, noted that in the last two months, secondary schools hitherto shut for seven years with students transferred to other schools in Maiduguri re-opened and students are back home while more students are being enlisted into the schools.

Tilawan said: “As at the last count, I saw about 700 vehicles coming into Damasak with different farm products to move from here to other parts of the country. This has brought back businesses to the people and jobs to the youth and hundreds of millions of naira to our people.

“Additionally, all NGOs and businesses closed have now reopened with new ones coming on board. The brigade has a lot to be grateful to God for. The 5 Brigade, Nigerian Army, is holding the WASA in Damasak following the restoration of normalcy to the area.”

The people showcased their rich culture with participation of the Kanuri, Fulani and Margi cultural groups displaying their dancing skills. Soldiers also put up Ibo and Yoruba dances. Other side attractions were PT display and a Tug-of-War contest between the Army and the Nigerian Police.

Residents expressed joy and appreciation for the opportunity to attend, watch and participate in the Army WASA for the first time, which ended with lightning of the Camp Fire.

Nigerian Army graduates 525 combat soldiers

The counter insurgency and anti banditry operations are set to give terrorists and bandits the battle of their lives in the coming days with the induction of 525 soldiers into the theatre.

The soldiers graduated from the Nigerian Army Training Camp Kachia, Kaduna State, received intensive training and were equipped with skills and competencies required to efficiently execute varying scales of operations in the defence of Nigeria.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, said the army acquired military hardware to achieve the desired effects in combating insecurity. He charged the troops to safeguard the military assets against all adversaries.

He said the training was organised for selected young soldiers of 80 Regular Recruit Intake, alongside requisite command and control elements to produce agile, highly skilled and competent troops for the conduct of cohesive unit operations.

COAS said: “The training you have undergone is one of such arrangements, which I am optimistic has enhanced the combat readiness of the Nigerian Army and will improve its overall operational efficiency, in due course.

“You have been instilled with warrior ethos, especially the ability to shoot to kill as well as physical and mental toughness, amongst other attributes.

“I am confident that the newly acquired skills will be well utilised in tackling insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities hampering the peace and stability of our beloved nation.

“I will continue to ensure more robust training arrangements, while consolidating existing ones to improve the manpower capacity of the service.”

He charged the troops on effective application of the skills they acquired in the planning and conduct of operations across the country.

Be ruthless with terrorists, bandits, shun politicians, COAS charges new generals

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged newly promoted Major Generals and Brigadier Generals to be ruthless and brutal with bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

He also charged the senior officers to stay out of politics and not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians. He urged them to remain committed in their duties to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country in the shortest possible time.

COAS gave the charge while decorating the officers with their new ranks at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Abuja. He reminded them of their oath of allegiance to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation:

“Year 2022, is here and it’s a political year. It has its own political undertones and we must remain focused and remain apolitical in discharging our responsibilities in ensuring peace and security and defence of our democracy.

“You are aware of our security challenges. As senior officers, we must remain committed and focused in dealing with these challenges and it rest squarely on us to do that.

“What it requires is continuous commitment, dedication boldness and courage including very ruthless determinations to succeed and determination to be ruthless with the terrorists, with the kidnappers, with bandits and all other violent criminals.

“Anywhere we find ourselves deployed, it is our duty to carry these messages and see that we restore peace and security across board.

“There is no time for indolence and I want this to go down the line anywhere you find yourself.

“We must remain focused and remain and apolitical. We are professionals in discharging our duties and defence of our democracy.

“I want to salute and appreciate my commanders in the field, appreciate their efforts and commitments and dedication and sacrifice and appreciate each officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army. I urge

them to continue with their dedicated service.

“We are seeing the results of our efforts and in unison together all

of us will shall by the grace of God succeed.

“As the Chief of Army Staff, I will provide the guidance and the direction for us to chart the course as contained in our constitution and mandate rules.

“I will also provide the resources as avail to me by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief for us to achieve our result. It rests on you and me and us all to remain focused and committed.

“The job is difficult but it can be done. I believe that with you all working together, we can get there. We should and we just have to and I believe we should do that.”