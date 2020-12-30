Ben Dunno, Warri

The police in Delta state have continued to send warning signals to criminals operating within Warri metropolis and its environs to relocate or be prepared to face the consequences of their actions, especially during the December 31 cross over night and beyond.

Similarly, residents of the twin cities of Warri and Effurun as well as Udu and Bomadi communities have warned to stay clear of fireworks in ushering in the new year, as the law against the use of fireworks during this festive period by the state government still stands.

Speaking to newsmen while leading other police officers under his Command on a ‘Show of Force’ around the cities, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Abubakar Agungu, noted that the essence of the ‘Show of Force’ exercise was to re-assert their presence and warn criminal elements to stay away from the area.

He noted that it was based on the sustenance of the road show by his men that brought crime rate during the Christmas period to the bearest minimum, adding that it was this result that moltivated them to sustain the tempo all through the holidays to the new year and beyond.

According to him, “Prior to the Christmas period myself and my men are always on the major road pn a Show of Force exercise and it paid off during the Christmas as we did not experience the type of violence crimes the Warri araa is known for during the festive period”.

“This is the more reason why we have decided to redouble our road show ahead of the December 31,cross over night and beyond so as to continue to keep the city safe even in the new year”, ACP Agungu said.

Similarly, the Area Commander Bomadi, ACP Kolawole Adepegba, said the strategy of regular raiding of dangerous spots by his men had also helped curbing the violent crimes commonly associated with yelutide period in his area of coverage.

He explained that in the course of planning ahead of the ‘Ember month’, they were able to identify some trouble spots and had to double security in those areas by putting up a 24hrs surveillance in those places and ensuring regular patrol around the town.

On the waterways, he noted that his men are always on regular joint patrol with the Army and Navy to ensure that the lives and property of passengers boat travellers and riverine dwellers are safe this period.

However both Area Commanders have warned residents, especially parents to warn their wards against the use of fire works particularly on the eve of the new year as the state government prohibition on fireworks still stands.

They noted that anyone caught using fireworks in public places would be arrest and made to face the law.