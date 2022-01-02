By Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri), Noah Ebije (Kaduna), Bamigbola Gbolagunte (Akure), Paul Osuyi (Asaba)

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reiterated the need for renewed and collective effort by the people of the state to combat insecurity and other forms of criminality.

Making this call in his New Year message, Uzodimma pledged that the government would work in concert with the security agencies to make the state safer this year and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration would redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

He noted that the huge capital outlay in this year’s budget, amounting to a 74 per cent of the total budget was a sign that there would be more developmental projects in the state.

Uzodimma, however, stressed that progress could only be made in an atmosphere of peace, adding that some opposition elements had sought to destabilize the state and arrest its progress.

In Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised Lagosians to shun all acts of divisiveness and embrace genuine love by consolidating on the gains made by individuals and the state in the outgoing year.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor, while congratulating Lagosians for triumphing over the outgone year expressed optimism that 2022 which rolled in yesterday would be a better year.

His words: “In the year 2022, our administration will continue to work with the residents to deliver more on our promise of a greater Lagos, in line with the Appropriation Bill, which I just signed into Law. The citizens will witness more infrastructural renewals, school rehabilitation and construction, hospitals, roads and improved security as well as social welfare.

“I acknowledge the perseverance and resilience of our people in the face of the current socio-economic challenges that were brought upon the nation by the coronavirus pandemic. In the true spirit of Lagos, we will remain resolute with a renewed vigour to face the New Year, more determined to succeed together as a people.

Bishop of Kaduna Diocese (Kaduna Communion), Rt. Rev Timothy Yahaya, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari zero on the campaign promises he made over six years ago while running for the presidency.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Bishop Yahaya took a critical look at the fight against corruption, insecurity and economy, arguing that Buhari’s promise to bring sanity to those areas failed leaving the country in a worse state than when he assumed office.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope because according to him there will be recovery and transformation as God would show the people mercy.

Also sounding upbeat about 2022, Senior Pastor of the Royal House of Faith, Lekki, Lagos, Pastor Bassey James, declared that God would compensate his children for all the pains, sorrow and deaths which humanity has experienced in the past years.

“There will be great blessings and rewards for those who put their trust in the Lord. The Lord will help medical scientists to discover news drugs to fight ailments, which have plagued humanity. Governments across the world will be shaken, while Africa needs more prayers against political crisis and violence which may cause setbacks for their leaderships,” James said.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in his message said despite the challenges of the past year, his administration remained focused on ensuring a prosperous and better state for the people.

Governor Diri, who stated this in a New Year Day broadcast on all Yenagoa-based radio and televisions, also said there were many reasons to be grateful to God despite the difficult times in the country.

A press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that a transition such as the closing of one year and the birth of another represented an important milestone to be thankful for God’s love and kindness.

The governor asserted that in spite of the funding challenges of 2021, his administration recorded significant achievements in healthcare, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, security, infrastructure development and reconciliation of aggrieved communities among others.

He praised Bayelsa sportsmen and women, who he said justified his government’s investment in sports by winning laurels for the state, particularly, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens that won the men and women version of the AITEO Cup as well as the nine-year-old Deborah Quickpen that won the Under-10 Africa Chess Championship.

In Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu pardoned four inmates serving various jail terms at correctional centres in the state.

The gesture was meant to mark the new year as Sunday Sun learnt from the state Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, who also explained that the governor also commuted the death sentence on six persons to life imprisonment.

On his part, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2022, with a call for more prayers and support.

He made the call in his message to the people, Okowa thanked Deltans for their continued support to his administration in the past six and half years, and reaffirmed his commitment to making life better for Deltans and bequeathing a Stronger Delta to them.

He urged the people to remain prayerful and trusting that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.