From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has urged Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the challenges confronting the country.

Wase, in a New Year message, by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, on Friday, admonished Nigerians to have faith in their leaders at all levels and continue to pray for God’s guidance to enable them lead the country right.

The deputy speaker also paid tributes to the military for their sacrifice in fighting insurgency and insecurity in the country, stating that their efforts will never be in vain.

“On behalf of my family, constituents and indeed the House of Representatives, I wish to heartily rejoice with all our countrymen and women for seeing off the year 2020 and successfully entering 2021.

“I thank the Almight Allah for keeping us going and keeping Nigeria as one inspite of the challenges we have had in the last decade.

“God had a reason for keeping Nigeria as one united entity urging Nigerians to believe that the new year could be better.

“I urge you not to despair but to remain patriotic as ever and believe that not matter how difficult things may be, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“The challenges we are experiencing in Nigeria today are just temporarily and with your prayers and cooperation, we shall all smile soon. So, continue to pray for your leaders at every level of government, cooperate with them and contribute in your own little way to make Nigeria a great nation”.