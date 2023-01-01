By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Ezeh (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to participate fully in ensuring that the 2023 elections are made free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.

He also advised them to resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections.

He assured that his administration would ensure such activities were met with the full force of the law.

This was contained in his New Year message to Nigerians, which he personally signed.

His words: “In year 2023, Nigerians go to the polls to exercise our right to vote and elect a new administration; it is an important year for our country to ensure that we have another smooth transition of government, to whoever the people have decided upon.

“This administration’s landmark – Amended Electoral Act – will ensure that we have free and fair elections across the nation. We, as Nigerians, must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.

“We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as (a) government will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law.”

Buhari described the New Year message as particularly important to him because it is his valedictory, adding that having served Nigerians as president, his tenure will come to an end in another five months.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his part urged Nigerians to maintain faith in the country, saying that it would overcome its present challenges.

In New Year message by his media office, Atiku said: “The Year 2023 is a defining moment for our great country Nigeria. I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as one recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians not to despair, assuring that PDP would make things right again.

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu in his message called on Nigerians to be steadfast, optimistic, patriotic and peace-loving.

Kalu while applauding the people for their commitment to the growth and development of the country, called on the political class to live up to expectations.

The former governor, who promised to sustain his robust legislative agenda in Abia North senatorial district, stressed that public office should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people, adding that it is imperative to make the welfare of the people a top priority in the policy thrust of government at all levels.

Kalu wished Nigerians a fulfilling New Year, while urging politicians not to heat the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a similar message, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, called on all Nigerians to unite their efforts in the journey of taking back the nation from the cold hands of corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.

Obi reminded Nigerians that 2023 is a “very critical year that will determine the next direction of the nation.”

He explained that the nation could not continue in its all-round retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that will result in total collapse of the nation.

He said: “2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy. The power is in our hands to take back our nation, in the coming year, and make it work.”

Calling on Nigerians to support him in saving the nation, Obi restated his commitment to securing the country, unifying the nation and moving it from consumption to production. He called on Nigerians to hold him accountable to his promises for a better nation, when given access to power.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, implored the residents of the state to look on the New Year with hope. “Hope for all-round progress in all your endeavours – hope for a better tomorrow. I give you the assurance that Abia State is firmly on course on the right path. We will continue to make progress and every New Year shall be better than the last,” he said.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promised to pilot Nigeria at a supersonic speed to her destination if elected president this year.

In the promise contained in his message to Nigerians, he also urged the electorate to vote wisely, charging that, “2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true. Let us seize the moment.”

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on his part assured Imo State indigenes that 2023 would be far better than 2022 given his determination to complete critical road infrastructure his administration initiated in the year that just ended.

Specifically, the governor said that the Owerri-Umuahia road, the Orlu- Mgbee- Akokwa-Uga road and the Oguta- Okporo-Orlu road will all be completed this year and with the already completed Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe signature roads, Imo can never be the same again in terms of road network that will catalyse trade and commerce and boost the economy of the state.

While felicitating with Nigerians, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, charge them to remain hopeful of brighter days ahead.

In a New Year message by his media office in Abuja, Ngige noted that the challenges facing Nigerians though daunting, they were not insurmountable, hence the need for all Nigerians to approach the New Year with a positive mindset.

With the 2023 election very close, Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, in his own message warned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes of the past as regards the choice of political leaders that resulted in slow pace of socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria.

He suggested that this time, Nigerians should be wiser in choosing their political leaders and not focus on religion, ethnicity, and other irrelevant factors in choosing their leaders. He said Nigerians should be guided by their heads and hearts, and not stomach and pocket.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who also felicitated with Nigerians prayed for peace, unity, harmony and fulfillment of individual and national aspirations, and collective accomplishments.