Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twelve persons were on New Year eve crushed by a truck, following a brake failure at Kilometre 3, Gbagi, along Ibadan-Ife Highway, Ibadan.

The crash, which was said to have occurred at 11:45pm on December 31, 2018, was said to have led to a terrible traffic snarl on the road.

The truck, as gathered, was coming from Ife axis towards Ibadan before ramming into commercial buses and other cars at the entrance of Gbagi Market, barely 15 minutes to the new year.

According to eyewitness, a pregnant woman, simply identified as Mrs. Funmilayo, who was said to be on her way to visit her in-laws, was among the victims.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mrs. Iseoluwa Opeyemi, said of the pregnant woman: “Mama Funmi was a very hardworking woman. They just moved to their new house last Saturday and she died last night. She came to our house and told us she was going to her mother in-law’s house, not knowing she was going to die. Her only surviving son in the crash is now at the hospital. I was there this morning and the boy is recuperating, though his head was partially damaged. I pray the little boy survives.”

Mr Waris Olatunde, another eyewitness, said: “God saved me. Usually, I collect money for the driver from the passengers before he leaves the park, but, in this case he said since it was late already, I should take N200 and leave.

“He told me he would collect the money himself on the road. The man just closed the side door of the vehicle and before he could enter from the driver’s side, the trailer had crossed to this side and killed everyone in the vehicle. Even a Toyota Camry and Nissan Micra cars were also crushed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident. He said the vehicles involved were in police custody and the driver was still at large.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State, Mrs. Cecilia Alao, who spoke through Mr. Seun Onijala, said report of the crash was received by 11:56 p.m and was responded to, accordingly, by a detachment of FRSC standby rescue team within 11 minutes upon receipt of the information.

“Three vehicles, with the following details, were involved in the crash: 1. DAF 85 trailer, red colour (no registration), Toyota Camry Salon, gold colour with registration (KJA672CG) and Toyota Hiace, white colour with registration (MUS171XF).

“A total of 19 people were involved in the crash consisting of 10 male adults, eight female adults and one male child. As at the time of conclusion of rescue operations, nine victims were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the morgue of Oyo State Specialist Hospital, Adeoyo, while 10 injured victims were conveyed to Toun Specialist Hospital, Iwo Road area, for medical attention.

“Subsequent hospital follow-up conducted by the Command on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, suggested that an additional three victims had died, making the total fatality figure 12, consisting of eight male adults, three female adults and one male child, while seven injured victims made up of two male adults and five female adults are still on admission receiving treatment. Preliminary investigation suggested that brake failure resulting in loss of control was the causative factor of the road traffic crash.

“Meanwhile, road obstruction caused by the multiple crash was duly cleared by FRSC personnel at about 2:14am on January 1, 2019, thereby, ensuring sustenance of smooth traffic flow.