From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A New Year eve boat mishap has thrown Ogbinbiri community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state into mourning following the death of seven persons including a 39-year- old Pastor and six others.

According to eye-witness account the accident occurred when two boats one collided Friday afternoon causing the two boats to capsize.

The deceased pastor identified as Pastor Salvation Degemy, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community.

The other victims included a husband, his sick wife, two children and other relatives travelling to the Yenagoa from the community.

Sources said the one of the boats in which the family and the pastor was travelling was conveying a sick woman to Yenagoa for emergency treatment when the accident occurred.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The sick lady sources said was initially admitted to the Cottage Hospital in the community but the decision was made to move her to Yenagoa after the Cottage hospital ran out of oxygen.

The source:” It was recommended that she be taken to Federal Medical Center in Yenagoa for Oxygen. That was where they were heading before the accident happened.

“Pastor Salvation Degemy was travelling with them to engage in prayer for the dying patient,” the source said.

Community sources said the tragic event has disrupted the New Year celebration in the community as many people are mourning.