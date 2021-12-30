From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), yesterday, directed that all religious and social gatherings be limited to 50 per cent of the hall capacity.

It also urged worship centres planning an elaborate New Year eve crossover night to obey instituted authorities and adhere strictly to the recommended preventive measures and health guidelines on COVID-19.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Attah Ikharo, who handed the directive said the surge in new cases of COVID-19 was alarming, and that the FCT administration would not fold it’s arms and watch things get out of control.

He said the ban on nightclubs and other social gatherings where physical distancing and non pharmaceutical protocols couldn’t achieved, remained in force. He said on December 26 the FCT recorded an alarmingly disturbing of 806 new cases, while on 27, it recorded 57 new cases.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the report on Tuesday, December 28 that 80 new cases were recorded in the nation’s capital was no cheering news, and that there must be government and all stakeholders’ effective collaboration to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

He said the FCT minister had at different occasions met with religious leaders and other stakeholders, creating synergy against the deadly pandemic, and also reiterating their commitment to keeping Abuja safe and secured.

While he appealed to religious leaders and residents to ensure complete compliance with all theCOVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health and Human Services Secretariat last week, he said the enforcement team would be mobilised to track down violators who would be made to face the laws of the land.

He said the FCT administration would continue to do everything necessary to have a healthy and prosperous capital city free from diseases and all manner of anti human elements in the 2022.