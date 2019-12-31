The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has assured residents of the territory that the administration would intensify efforts with relevant security agencies, to secure their lives and properties in 2020.

Bello gave the assurance in his New Year message to the residents of the territory, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that security was the responsibility of all and that residents should imbibe the habit of reporting suspicious events or individuals to relevant security authorities.

The minister urged FCT residents to support all government programmes and policies which were designed primarily for the benefit and well-being of the people.

He explained that no government law was ever designed to inflict hardship on the populace, but that policies were formulated and implemented for the benefit of the greater populace.

The minister noted that support for government policies by the citizens would ensure its success, which ultimately would be enjoyed by majority of the people.

Bello reminded residents that the FCT was poised to play host to several international events in 2020.

According to him, FCT residents and businesses will gain a lot if they maintain the warm and friendly attitude for which they are known.

The minister reiterated the need for residents to obey all extant rules and regulations guiding living and doing business in the FCT.

Bello noted that an accommodating attitude was essential to building and nurturing a budding tourism industry.

He described 2019 as very important and significant in the socio-political development of Nigeria, primarily because of the general elections and its accompanying events.

The minister thanked the FCT residents for their cooperation and peaceful conduct during the elections and other events. (NAN)