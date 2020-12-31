From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Sokoto State says it has deployed more personnel on the major roads within Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara major highways to respond to any emergency that may arised.

The Acting Zonal Commandant, Zone 10 comprising Sokoto ,Kebbi and Zamfara states, Muhammad Kabo, about 1,120 personnel was mobilised before Christmas celebrations to maintain traffic orderly.

Speaking with Journalists in Sokoto on the Commission preparedness during the yuletide session, Kabo disclosed that in addition to the personnel deployed, another set of 405 special Marshals was deployed to complement the efforts of the personnel.

The Acting Zonal Commandant who is also the Sector Commander of Sokoto Sector office explained that both the personnel and Special Marshals were deployed to Churches, Recreational centres as well some flash points to maintain flow of traffic during the festive season.

Kabo further said not less than 46 operational vehicles was for the operation, adding that, the New Year rushing hour will not be an exception.

He also disclosed that apart from the Ambulances from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), additional four Ambulances is also on standby from the state ministry of health.

“Crahes are inevitable, and that is the aim of our Operation Zero Tolerance. We want to put strategies in such a way that ,even if there is a crash, we ensure that the victims golden hour is not lost by promptedly taken them to hospital to avert death.” Kabo explained.