On the occasion of 2021 New Year celebrations, Globacom has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as a way of fast tracking the development of the country.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, said: “As we strive to achieve personal accomplishments in 2021, let us also embrace one another and aspire to expand the social and economic frontiers of the country in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity”.

Assuring Nigerians of a better 2021, the company advised them to embrace the new year with hope and determination leading to outstanding achievements for self and for the nation.

“We believe we should be grateful for getting through the year as individuals, families and nation in spite of the challenges occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. We were able to survive the challenging times to witness the new year together”, the national telecommunication giant added.

While wishing Nigerians a happy new year, the company assured them and other subscribers on the Glo network of a delightful communications experience in 2021 by providing high quality services.

It added that some of its product and services including Berekete plan and 10 per cent bonus offer on E-Top Up are readily available for the benefit of Glo subscribers during the new year celebrations and beyond.