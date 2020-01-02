In the spirit of yuletide and new year celebration, the wife of the Cross River State, governor Dr (Mrs) Linda Ayade, has extended hands of fellowship to the most vulnerable ones in the society.

As part of her programs to mark her birthday anniversary, the Governor’s wife also showed practical love to aged people at Pope John Paul Good Samaritan Home to show them a sense of belonging.

Mrs Ayade also offered brand new car and other gifts items to the hapless as well as free health care services to the people to bring succour and comfort to those who could not afford the cost of medical services.

While speaking to newsmen, she said it’s her passion to see that the less privileged are lifted from abject to affluence noting that her office would not leave any stone unturned to affect humanity positively.

“It is our responsibility to care for the poor among us, that was the teachings of Jesus Christ our saviour. So I implore everybody to help those that have-nots because there is nothing a man or woman has that was not given to him or her, every wealth and resources belongs to God and we are commanded to consider the poor for posterity sake” she asseverated.

