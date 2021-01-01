From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the 9th assembly, Uba Sani (APC) on Friday hopeful that greater good things lie ahead of Nigerians in the year 2021.

The lawmaker stated this in his new year message to the good people of Nigeria, the resilient and industrious citizens of Kaduna State, and his supportive constituents, Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

According to him, “we give the Almighty God thanks for making us to see 2021. We are indeed the lucky ones. But it took courage, resilience, perseverance and total faith in God to have crossed over to 2021.

“The Year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging and difficult years ever experienced in our life time. Economic difficulties occasioned by the rampaging COVID-19 wrecked havoc on households, communities and nations.

“We were pushed to the limits. But we are unbroken. With renewed efforts we shall overcome. We must however not lower our guards. We must remain vigilant and comply with all the COVID-19 protocols so that we can remain safe before the vaccine reaches our shores.

“The Nigerian economy is undergoing a turn around and our leaders are confronting the challenges with determination and courage. With the measures being vigorously pursued by the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, I am confident that the nation will be out of the “economic woods” very soon.

“The poverty alleviation programmes will also be aggressively implemented in 2021. The insecurity bedevilling the country will also be decisively tackled in 2021. I see Nigerians heaving a sigh of relief in 2021. I see a greater Nigeria.

“Kaduna State is in safe hands. Governor Nasir El-Rufai is only just starting. He will take his infrastructural drive to a higher level in 2021. He is fashioning new and better strategies with security agencies to degrade the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing our dear state. Let us close ranks and give our dynamic Governor the support he needs to make our state a model of development.

“In 2021, I will redouble my efforts to serve the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District even better. I will vigorously pursue the passage of some pro-people and high impact bills in the Senate. I will come up with new economic empowerment programmes and sustain the existing ones.

“I will rapidly respond to all issues concerning my people. I will network and attract investors to our constituency. I call on our people to sustain their support for me. Together we shall take our unique and strategic Senatorial District to greater heights”, the senator said.